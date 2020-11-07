The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday launched the 51st mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The PSLV C-49 carries 10 satellites, including the key EOS-01, an earth observation satellite. The countdown for the launch had started on Friday. This is the first mission by ISRO in 2020. Here are more details.

Launch PSLV C-49 launched at 3:12 pm; EOS-01 injected into orbit

According to ISRO, the carrier was launched from SDSC at 3:12 pm (IST) Saturday. The launch time was 3:02 pm, but the launch was slightly postponed due to bad weather. At 3:28 pm, ISRO said that the EOS-01 had successfully separated from the fourth stage of PSLV C-49 and had been injected into orbit. All nine customer satellites have also been injected into orbit.

Information Media not allowed to witness launch due to coronavirus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the media was not allowed to witness the launch as the viewing gallery at the SDSC has been closed. However, ISRO live-streamed the event on social media.

Twitter Post You can watch the launch live here

Watch Live: Launch of EOS-01 and 9 customer satellites by PSLV-49 https://t.co/H4jE2fUhNQ — ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020

EOS-01 What is EOS-01?

EOS-01 is a 630 kg earth observation satellite, which is intended to provide agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support. It is a radar imaging satellite with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and can shoot pictures in the day as well as night. The satellite was launched atop the PSLV launch vehicle, which uses solid and liquid fuels alternatively.

Customer satellites 9 customer satellites are from Lithuania, Luxembourg, US