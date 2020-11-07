Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S21-series of smartphones on January 14. In the latest development, tipster @UniverseIce has revealed the camera details of the Ultra model. According to the tip-off, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will use a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor, which is an upgrade over the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor available on the S20 Ultra.

Twitter Post S21 Ultra will also lack a ToF sensor, claims tipster

Galaxy S21 Ultra is a small improved version of S20 Ultra. Using HM3 sensor, single pixel is still 0.8um, 108MP, laser focus, no ToF. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 6, 2020

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a penta camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3220 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Further, it is likely to be offered in Black, Silver, and Violet color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will bear a penta rear camera unit including a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 main sensor and four other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies, it is expected to pack a 40MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The S21 Ultra will be powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 processor (depending on the market), coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?