Last updated on Nov 08, 2020, 12:10 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12 update for its budget-friendly Redmi Note 8 model.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings an all-new animation engine, dynamic window technology, refreshed system visuals, a revamped control center, improved permission management for apps, enhanced privacy protection, an updated Settings app, and Dark Mode 2.0.
Here are more details.
The update carries build number V12.0.1.0.QCOMIXM and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 offers an all-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 13MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 8 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset ships with Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
