Infinix's recently-launched budget offering, the Smart 4, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the handset has a waterdrop notch design, a 13MP dual rear camera unit, a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. To recall, the Infinix Smart 4 was announced in India last week. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Smart 4: At a glance

The Infinix Smart 4 features a waterdrop notch design and sizable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Further, it is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Smart 4 has a dual rear camera system, including a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera and an LED flash.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Smart 4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the device runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.2 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?