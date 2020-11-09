Last updated on Nov 09, 2020, 11:30 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Infinix's recently-launched budget offering, the Smart 4, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart.
As for the key highlights, the handset has a waterdrop notch design, a 13MP dual rear camera unit, a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.
To recall, the Infinix Smart 4 was announced in India last week.
Here's our roundup.
The Infinix Smart 4 features a waterdrop notch design and sizable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Further, it is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet color options.
The Infinix Smart 4 has a dual rear camera system, including a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera and an LED flash.
The Infinix Smart 4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the device runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.2 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Infinix Smart 4 is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. Buyers can avail 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10% off on Federal Bank Debit Cards, and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.
