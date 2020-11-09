Samsung has dropped the prices of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note10, in India by Rs. 27,695. According to 91mobiles, the price-cut is permanent in nature and is currently applicable only to the offline sales channels. As for the key highlights, the Note10 comes with an Exynos 9825 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 3,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note10: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is offered in Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink, and Aura Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy Note10 has a triple rear camera system including a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it packs a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy Note10 draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9825 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 3,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 12W wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?