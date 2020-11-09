Last updated on Nov 09, 2020, 12:53 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has dropped the prices of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note10, in India by Rs. 27,695. According to 91mobiles, the price-cut is permanent in nature and is currently applicable only to the offline sales channels.
As for the key highlights, the Note10 comes with an Exynos 9825 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 3,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy Note10 offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The smartphone has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
It is offered in Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink, and Aura Red color options.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 has a triple rear camera system including a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it packs a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9825 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 3,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 12W wireless charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
With the latest price-revision, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 is priced at Rs. 45,000 for the solo 8GB/256GB variant in the offline market. At the time of writing, it was listed at Rs. 57,100 on the Samsung India website.
