Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G Stylus 2021 in the coming weeks. In the latest development, reliable tipster Evan Blass has revealed the key specifications of the handset. As per the tip-off, the phone will come with a Snapdragon 675 chipset, quad rear cameras, a built-in stylus, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display Moto G Stylus 2021: At a glance

The upcoming Moto G Stylus 2021 will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen and a built-in stylus for taking notes, editing pictures, and other productivity features.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G Stylus 2021 will have a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

As per the tip-off, the Moto G Stylus 2021 will draw power from a Snapdragon 675 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it is expected to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?