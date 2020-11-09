Last updated on Nov 09, 2020, 12:54 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G Stylus 2021 in the coming weeks. In the latest development, reliable tipster Evan Blass has revealed the key specifications of the handset.
As per the tip-off, the phone will come with a Snapdragon 675 chipset, quad rear cameras, a built-in stylus, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Here are more details.
The upcoming Moto G Stylus 2021 will feature a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen and a built-in stylus for taking notes, editing pictures, and other productivity features.
The Moto G Stylus 2021 will have a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 16MP front-facing shooter.
As per the tip-off, the Moto G Stylus 2021 will draw power from a Snapdragon 675 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it is expected to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the Moto G Stylus 2021. However, looking at its specifications, the handset is expected to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.
