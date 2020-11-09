Online grocery store BigBasket filed a police complaint in Bengaluru, after learning that data of two crore of its customer could have been compromised. As per Cyble, a United States-based cybersecurity intelligence firm, a hacker put crucial data on sale on the dark web for approximately Rs. 30 lakh. The company is learned to be judging the extent of the breach. Here's more.

The firm claimed that it learned of the breach while it was monitoring the dark web. "Cyble found the database of BigBasket for sale in a cybercrime market, being sold for over $40,000. The leak contains a database portion; with the table name 'member_member'. The size of the SQL file is about 15 GB, containing close to 20 million user data," Cyble added.

The firm revealed that the enormous leaked data consists full names of users as well as their contact numbers, complete addresses, and birth dates. The IP addresses of login and password hashes have also been potentially compromised. The breach happened on October 30, and BigBasket was informed about it on November 1. Thereafter, the online portal contacted the cybercrime cell in Bengaluru.

In a statement, BigBasket admitted it was aware of the potential data breach. "[We] are evaluating the extent of the breach and authenticity of the claim in consultation with cybersecurity experts and finding immediate ways to contain it," the company said. It also assured it only possesses email IDs, phone numbers, order details, and addresses of customers to provide a seamless experience.

"We have a robust information security framework that employs best-in-class resources and technologies to manage our information. We will continue to proactively engage with best-in-class information security experts to strengthen this further," the company said in the statement.

