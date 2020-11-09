OPPO is expected to launch a new Reno5 model in China in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a tipster has claimed that the handset will support 65W fast-charging and will be offered in four color variants. Last week, the Reno5 was reportedly spotted on certification site TENAA, with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 60Hz OLED screen, and a 4,300mAh battery.

The OPPO Reno5 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it is tipped to house quad cameras. The smartphone will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red color options.

The OPPO Reno5 will have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 32MP front-facing camera.

The OPPO Reno5 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

