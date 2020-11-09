Vivo's recently-announced S7e 5G will carry a price-tag of CNY 2,398 (roughly Rs. 26,800) in China, the company has revealed. To recall, the handset was unveiled last week and is slated to release on November 11. As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, a 64MP triple rear camera unit, a waterdrop notch design, and 33W fast-charging support.

Design and display Vivo S7e 5G: At a glance

The Vivo S7e features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a triple camera system. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Mirror Black, Phantom Blue, and Silver Moon color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo S7e 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S7e 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?