Micromax's newly-launched IN Note 1 and IN 1B will be up for pre-bookings starting tomorrow i.e. November 10 at 12 pm via Flipkart. Both the handsets come with MediaTek Helio processors, a punch-hole display, and a 5,000mAh battery with up to 18W fast-charging support. As for the pocket-pinch, the duo starts at Rs. 6,999. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B: At a glance

The Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B have a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, they house a physical fingerprint scanner. The former has a 6.67-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD screen, while the latter bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1280 pixels) LCD display. Both the models offer a headphone jack, a Type-C port, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Micromax IN Note 1 features a quad rear camera system comprising a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. The IN 1B model has a dual rear camera module including a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the former offers a 16MP camera while the latter packs an 8MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85 and G35 processor, respectively, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, both the handsets run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Note 1 comes with 18W fast-charging while the 1B supports 10W fast-charging.

Information How much do they cost?