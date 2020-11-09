Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Mi 11 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key specifications. Separately, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the Mi 11 will sport a 48MP ultra-wide camera and offer improved image stabilization. Here are more details.

Information What scores did Mi 11 receive?

The Mi 11 appeared on Geekbench 5 with model number Xiaomi M2012K11C. As per the listing, which was uploaded on November 6, the handset has received a single-core score of 1,105 and a multi-core score of 3,512.

Design and display Mi 11: At a glance

The Mi 11 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will be equipped with a quad rear camera module, including a 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

As per the Geekbench listing, the Mi 11 will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, coupled with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?