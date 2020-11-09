Last updated on Nov 09, 2020, 07:52 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Mi 11 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key specifications.
Separately, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the Mi 11 will sport a 48MP ultra-wide camera and offer improved image stabilization.
Here are more details.
The Mi 11 appeared on Geekbench 5 with model number Xiaomi M2012K11C. As per the listing, which was uploaded on November 6, the handset has received a single-core score of 1,105 and a multi-core score of 3,512.
The Mi 11 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup.
The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.
The Mi 11 will be equipped with a quad rear camera module, including a 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper.
As per the Geekbench listing, the Mi 11 will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, coupled with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official information on the pricing and availability of the Mi 11. However, looking at the top-of-the-line specifications, the handset is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 50,000.
