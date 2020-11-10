Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 12:05 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its Galaxy S10 Lite model in Spain.
As per the reports, the firmware bumps the Android security patch to November 2020 and addresses a vulnerability with the Exynos 990 chipset.
However, there are no bug fixes, performance improvements, or new features mentioned in the changelog.
The update carries version number G770FXXS3CTJ3 and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite offers a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The device sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue color options.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a triple rear camera system that comprises a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855/Exynos 990 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
