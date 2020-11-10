OnePlus has halted the release of OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 for the 8 and 8 Pro models after users complained about serious issues including a full data wipe. Some users who were running their devices on an open beta firmware lost all their data after updating to the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 while other impacted users faced issues related to VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, and web streaming.

OnePlus has acknowledged the data wipe issue and urged users to not install the OxygenOS update if they are on an open beta. The company also said that it has halted the roll-out as the software team is investigating the issues reported by users.

