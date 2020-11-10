OPPO has launched an exclusive 'Mo Salah Edition' of the Reno4 in Egypt, thanking the star footballer for being the brand ambassador of the company in the Middle East and Africa Region. The handset has a dark grey and red finish along with Salah's picture and autograph on the rear panel. The handset also ships with an exclusive theme that complements the special design.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 Mo Salah Edition: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 Mo Salah Edition features a pill-shaped notched design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit and Salah's picture as well as autograph. The device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno4 Mo Salah Edition has a quad rear camera system including a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.4) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno4 Mo Salah Edition draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,015mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. As for connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?