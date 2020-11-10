Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 12:34 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Vivo is working to introduce the V20 Pro model in the Indian market. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed the prices and availability details of the handset.
As per the publication, the V20 Pro will be launched in December and it will be priced under Rs. 30,000.
To recall, the phone was first announced in Thailand in September.
The Vivo V20 Pro features a wide notch for the dual selfie cameras, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata color options.
The Vivo V20 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it has a 44MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera.
The Vivo V20 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the device runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
According to 91mobiles, the Vivo V20 Pro will be priced under Rs. 30,000 and is expected to be launched in December. For reference, the handset carries a price-tag of THB 14,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300) in Thailand.
