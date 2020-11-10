OnePlus's next budget phone will be called the Nord SE and it will be announced sometime in early-2021, according to Android Central. The publication has also revealed the specifications of the handset, claiming it will come with an AMOLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging tech that debuted on the flagship OnePlus 8T. Here are more details.

Design and display OnePlus Nord SE: At a glance

The design details of the OnePlus Nord SE are still unknown but we expect it to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic-glass construction. On the rear, it is likely to have a quad camera arrangement. The handset is expected to bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord SE is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it is said to offer a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord SE is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?