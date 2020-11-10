Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 03:09 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus's next budget phone will be called the Nord SE and it will be announced sometime in early-2021, according to Android Central.
The publication has also revealed the specifications of the handset, claiming it will come with an AMOLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging tech that debuted on the flagship OnePlus 8T.
Here are more details.
The design details of the OnePlus Nord SE are still unknown but we expect it to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic-glass construction. On the rear, it is likely to have a quad camera arrangement.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The OnePlus Nord SE is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it is said to offer a 13MP selfie snapper.
The OnePlus Nord SE is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the OnePlus Nord SE. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 22,000.
