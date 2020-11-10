Realme has started rolling out a new update for its X3 and X3 SuperZoom models. As per the changelog, the new firmware adds toggle for system icons in the Status bar, optimizes screen brightness and network connectivity, and fixes a lag issue when using Instagram. The update also bumps the Android security patch to October 2020 on both the handsets.

Details about the update

The update carries build number RMX2081PU_11.A.45 and it is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom: At a glance

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom feature an all-glass body with a pill-shaped notch design and a slim bottom bezel. Both the devices sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X3 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 12MP (2x optical zoom) telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The X3 SuperZoom offers a similar unit but with an 8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, the X3 houses a 16MP+8MP combination while the SuperZoom version has a superior 32MP+8MP setup.

Internals Under the hood