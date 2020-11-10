Vivo has introduced a new 'Aquamarine Green' color variant for its mid-range V20 SE model in India. The new shade joins the existing Gravity Black variant that was launched in the country last week. The Aquamarine Green color option is inspired by the sea and has a hint of blue around the edges. However, hardware-wise, it remains unchanged.

Design and display Vivo V20 SE: At a glance

The Vivo V20 SE features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is now available in Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 SE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 SE is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?