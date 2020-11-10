The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is yet to go on sale but the budget-friendly handset has already received its first software update in Europe. As per the changelog, the firmware optimizes the power consumption on the device and improves the camera's shooting experience. It also upgrades the Android security patch to October 2020.

Everything to know about the update

The OxygenOS 10.5.5 update is being rolled out in a phased manner and is currently limited to users in Europe. Since the N10 5G is yet to go on sale, the new firmware should automatically arrive for your handset when you set it up.

Design and display OnePlus Nord N10 5G: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood