Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship Galaxy S21-series in January 2021. In the latest update, tipster @UniverseIce has revealed the display details of the Ultra model. As per the tip-off, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, a previous leak had revealed that the handset will have a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 main sensor.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and a premium metal-glass body. On the rear, it will pack a penta camera setup. The handset is expected to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3220 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Further, it is tipped to be offered in Black, Silver, and Violet color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a penta rear camera module, including a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 primary sensor and four other cameras, details of which are unclear as of now. On the front, it is expected to sport a 40MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The S21 Ultra will draw power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 processor (depending on the region), combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?