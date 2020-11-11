Huawei's Mate X2 foldable smartphone is in the works and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has received 3C certification in China. The 3C listing reveals that the Mate X2 will offer support for 66W fast-charging tech that debuted on the flagship Mate 40-series. Here's our roundup.

The Huawei Mate X2 is likely to feature an inward-folding design with an edge-to-edge screen, a 'holdable' wing, and a built-in stylus. On the rear, it will house a rectangular quad camera unit. The phone will bear a tablet-sized 8-inch flexible OLED main screen and a secondary 4.5-inch OLED display on the outer shell for previewing notifications and quick actions.

The Huawei Mate X2 will sport a quad rear camera module, comprising a 40MP primary sensor, a 40MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it is expected to have a 32MP+16MP dual-lens setup.

The Huawei Mate X2 will draw power from a 5G-ready Kirin 9000 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

