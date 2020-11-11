Apple has announced the new-generation MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini that will run on the M1 processor - the company's first chip designed specifically for the Mac. The new machines look mostly the same as their predecessors while boasting significantly faster CPU and GPU performance, up to 2x longer battery life, and access to some new apps and games.

Mac silicon First, let's take a look at the brand-new M1 chip

Touted as the first system-on-chip for the Mac, the M1 combines the CPU, I/O, security, and other chips into one. It is built on the 5nm process technology and is packed with 16 billion transistors. The M1 has an 8-core CPU, up to 8-core GPU with 25,000 teraflops of throughput, and a 16-core Neural Engine that is capable of 11 trillion operations per second.

Information How fast is the new M1 chip?

According to Apple, the M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and up to 2x longer battery life than the previous-generation Intel-powered machines.

For light users 2020 MacBook Air

The 2020 MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch Retina display with P3 wide color gamut support, a Magic Keyboard, and a fan-less design. It packs an M1 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It also supports Thunderbolt, USB 4, Wi-Fi 6, as well as Touch ID, and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours.

Pro machine 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch

The new-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro has a 13.3-inch Retina display, a Magic Keyboard, an M1 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It also supports Thunderbolt, USB 4, Wi-Fi 6, and Touch ID. In addition, the Pro model has a Touch Bar, studio-quality microphones, an active cooling system, and delivers up to 20-hours of battery life.

For desktop 2020 Mac mini

Apple has also updated the Mac mini with the all-new M1 processor and an advanced thermal design. The portable desktop unit also gets support for Thunderbolt, USB 4, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. The device is available with options for up to 16GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and can support a 6K display.

Pocket-pinch How much do the new machines cost?