The handset comes with a Kirin 710A chipset, a quad rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. It lacks support for Google Mobile Services but offers Huawei's own App Store and other productivity apps.

Expanding its line-up of budget-friendly smartphones, Honor has launched the 10X Lite model in Europe.

It is offered in Icelandic Frost, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green color options.

The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Honor 10X Lite features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit.

The Honor 10X Lite has a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Honor 10X Lite draws power from an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The handset runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.