ASUS has launched the ZenBook 14, VivoBook Ultra K15, Ultra 14, and Ultra 15 models in the Indian market. The range starts at Rs. 42,990 and will be available via ASUS stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The laptops come with the latest 11th-generation Intel Core processors, an ultra-slim design with NanoEdge display, and Harman Kardon-certified speakers. Here's our roundup.

Laptop #1 ASUS VivoBook Ultra K15: Price starts at Rs. 42,990

The VivoBook Ultra K15 has a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with a full-sized keyboard and Cortana voice support. It draws power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with Intel Iris X and NVIDIA MX330 graphics, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and up to 1TB HDD storage. The laptop packs a 42Wh battery.

Laptop #2 ASUS VivoBook Ultra 15: Price starts at Rs. 43,990

The VivoBook Ultra 15 bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD display with an HD web camera and offers support for Cortana voice recognition. It houses up to 11th-generation Core i7 processors, paired with Intel Iris X and NVIDIA MX330 graphics, up to 8GB of RAM, as well as up to 512GB of storage. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and houses a 42Wh battery.

Information ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14: Price starts at Rs. 59,990

The ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 offers a 14-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display, an HD web camera, and a fingerprint scanner. In terms of hardware, it is exactly the same as the aforementioned VivoBook Ultra 15 model.

Laptop #4 ASUS ZenBook 14: Price starts at Rs. 82,990