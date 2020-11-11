Last updated on Nov 11, 2020, 02:14 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme is working to launch a new budget-friendly Realme 7 5G model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on NBTC certification website, revealing its key details.
According to the reports, it is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the Realme V5 that was unveiled in China in August.
Here's our roundup.
As a rebranded version of Realme V5, the upcoming Realme 7 5G will feature a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Realme 7 5G will sport a quad rear camera unit including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
The Realme 7 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In China, the Realme V5 is priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs. 16,000) for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. Hence, we can expect the upcoming Realme 7 5G to carry a similar price-tag.
