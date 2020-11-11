Samsung is working to launch a new mid-range Galaxy A52 5G model. It will arrive as the successor to the Galaxy A51 5G. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the reports, the A52 5G will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 6GB RAM, and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Information What scores did Samsung Galaxy A52 5G receive?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-A526B. The listing, which was uploaded on November 10, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 298 and a multi-core score of 1,001.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will offer a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is likely to bear a quad rear camera system that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies, it will pack a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

