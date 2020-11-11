South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a rotating 4K QLED TV in India. Named Sero, the television is available in a single 43-inch size and comes attached to a stand that allows it to rotate from a horizontally-oriented viewing position to a vertical one. It also packs 60W front-firing speakers and offers support for HDR10+, Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Bixby.

Design and display Samsung Sero: At a glance

The Samsung Sero has slim bezels on all four sides and comes attached to a stand that allows it to switch from horizontal to vertical viewing mode and vice versa. It has a 43-inch QLED display with a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and HDR10+ support. For audio, the television packs a 4.1-channel 60W front-facing speaker system.

Information It supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2

On the connectivity front, the Samsung Sero offers support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. It also packs multiple I/O ports including three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an RF input port, and an HDMI port among others.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Sero rotating TV is powered by a 4K Quantum Processor and runs on a Tizen-based operating system. It offers support for Apple AirPlay 2, Bixby, as well as Amazon Alexa, allowing you to connect with a host of devices and control the TV's functions using voice commands. You can also run all the popular OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Information How much does it cost?