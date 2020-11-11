Last updated on Nov 11, 2020, 08:22 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy M31s in India.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings the 'Pro Video' mode, Bitmoji Stickers for Always On Display function, SOS location sharing for Messages, and improvements to the Camera app.
It also gets a new 'Alt Z Life' feature that helps you switch between personal or public profiles.
The update carries build number M317FXXU2BTK1 and has a download size of 748MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings >Software update.
As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M31s features a plastic body with a punch-hole screen and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is available in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy M31s draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
