Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy M31s in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings the 'Pro Video' mode, Bitmoji Stickers for Always On Display function, SOS location sharing for Messages, and improvements to the Camera app. It also gets a new 'Alt Z Life' feature that helps you switch between personal or public profiles.

Details about the update

The update carries build number M317FXXU2BTK1 and has a download size of 748MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy M31s

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M31s features a plastic body with a punch-hole screen and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is available in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood