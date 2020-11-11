-
11 Nov 2020
Ahead of launch, Redmi Note 9 5G series' prices leaked
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 5G High Edition models in China later this week. The former will have a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, and mid-range internals while the latter will arrive as a rebranded Mi 10T Lite.
In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has revealed the prices of these models.
Here's our roundup.
Phone #1
Redmi Note 9 5G
As per the leaks, the Redmi Note 9 5G will feature a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. It will sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) LCD screen with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The device will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery.
Information
Redmi Note 9 5G will have a 48MP triple rear-camera
The Redmi Note 9 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it will pack a 13MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.
Phone #2
Redmi Note 9 5G High Edition
Separately, the Redmi Note 9 5G High Edition will have a punch-hole design, featuring a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
At the heart, the smartphone will have a Snapdragon 750G processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Information
The handset will offer a 108MP main camera
The Redmi Note 9 High Edition will have a quad rear camera unit, including a Samsung-sourced 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will house a 16MP front-facing camera.
Pricing
How much will they cost?
As per the tip-off, the Redmi Note 9 5G will be priced at CNY 1,000 (approximately Rs. 11,200), while the Redmi Note 9 5G High Edition will cost CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 16,800).
However, the official pricing and availability details of both the handsets will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen later this week.