Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 5G High Edition models in China later this week. The former will have a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, and mid-range internals while the latter will arrive as a rebranded Mi 10T Lite. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has revealed the prices of these models. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 Redmi Note 9 5G

As per the leaks, the Redmi Note 9 5G will feature a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. It will sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400) LCD screen with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Redmi Note 9 5G will have a 48MP triple rear-camera

The Redmi Note 9 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it will pack a 13MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Redmi Note 9 5G High Edition

Separately, the Redmi Note 9 5G High Edition will have a punch-hole design, featuring a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. At the heart, the smartphone will have a Snapdragon 750G processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information The handset will offer a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 9 High Edition will have a quad rear camera unit, including a Samsung-sourced 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will house a 16MP front-facing camera.

Pricing How much will they cost?