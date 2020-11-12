Last month, Samsung had pushed two updates for the S20 FE to address issues like ghost touches and poor responsiveness of the screen. However, those releases haven't fully resolved the problems as the company is seeding yet another firmware for its affordable flagship. As per the changelog, this new update improves touchscreen stability and bumps the Android security patch to November 2020.

The firmware carries build number G781BXXU1ATK1 and has a download size of around 200MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20 FE has a metal-plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It is offered in five color options of Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

