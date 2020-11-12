Realme is set to launch the Realme 7 5G model in the UK on November 19, the company has announced. The event is scheduled to start at 10am GMT and will be live-streamed via the company's official social media accounts. As per the reports, the Realme 7 5G will arrive as a rebranded Realme V5 that was unveiled in China in August.

Design and display Realme 7 5G: At a glance

The upcoming Realme 7 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The phone will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7 5G will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 5G will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?