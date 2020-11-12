Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 12:12 pm
Realme is set to launch the Realme 7 5G model in the UK on November 19, the company has announced. The event is scheduled to start at 10am GMT and will be live-streamed via the company's official social media accounts.
As per the reports, the Realme 7 5G will arrive as a rebranded Realme V5 that was unveiled in China in August.
The upcoming Realme 7 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit.
The phone will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The Realme 7 5G will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.
The Realme 7 5G will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the Realme 7 5G will be announced at the launch event on November 19. However, it is expected to be priced similar to the Realme V5, which costs CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 16,000) in China.
