Motorola is working to launch a new affordable Moto E7 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the renders of the handset and revealed its key specifications. As per the tip-off, the Moto E7 will feature a waterdrop notch design, a dual rear camera unit, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Design and display Moto E7: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Moto E7 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped dual camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It will be offered in Blue and Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto E7 will bear a dual rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, it will house a 5MP camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto E7 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 632 chipset, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?