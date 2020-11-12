Google has announced that it will be ending the free unlimited storage feature on Google Photos from next year. For over five years, Google Photos has been offering unlimited photo/video backups at "high quality" for free to users. However, from June 1, 2021, Google Photos will no longer provide free unlimited "high quality" backups and instead start charging for storage exceeding 15GB. Here's more.

Details Users will still get 15GB of free storage

From June 1 next year, users will have to pay for a "Google One" subscription in order to have cloud storage for Google Photos. But they will still have 15GB of free storage space that is available by default with every Google Account. But, it is essential to note that this Google Account storage includes Gmail as well as Google Drive.

Uploads This only applies to uploads after June 1 next year

Users should note that the photos and videos uploaded in high quality to Google Photos before June 1, 2021, will not be counted against the 15GB limit. Simply put, only uploads done after June 1 will be counted towards the storage cap. The free, unlimited photo/video uploads at high quality in a compressed format is one of the key features offered by the service.

Types Google Photos has two tiers of uploads and backups

At present, Google offers two tiers of uploads and backups in Google Photos: original quality and high quality. In the original quality option, photos/videos are uploaded in their original size and resolution, while in the high quality option, they are compressed in size without any significant loss of quality. This "high quality" option was unlimited and free for users until now.

Statement Here's what Google Photos VP Ben-Yair stated

"Starting June 1, 2021, any new photos and videos you upload will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you've purchased as a Google One member," wrote Shimrit Ben-Yair, the Vice-President at Google Photos, in a company blog post. "Your Google Account storage is shared across Drive, Gmail, and Photos," she added.

Alerts Original quality uploads already counted toward storage cap

Google has also stated that users will be receiving alerts and warnings when they are about to reach the free, 15GB storage limit. To note, the "original quality" photo and video uploads in Google Photos are already counted toward the storage cap. But from next year, the "high quality" uploads will also be counted against the storage limit.

Options Four Google One subscription plans in India