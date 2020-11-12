The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the US has officially certified Elon Musk-owned SpaceX to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS) on its Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket.

With this, SpaceX's Crew Dragon has become the first-ever new crew spacecraft to receive NASA's certification since the space shuttle program was launched 40 years ago.

Here's more.