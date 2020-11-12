Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 02:05 pm
Written byRamya Patelkhana
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the US has officially certified Elon Musk-owned SpaceX to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS) on its Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket.
With this, SpaceX's Crew Dragon has become the first-ever new crew spacecraft to receive NASA's certification since the space shuttle program was launched 40 years ago.
Here's more.
"I'm extremely proud to say we are returning regular human spaceflight launches to American soil on an American rocket and spacecraft," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
"This certification milestone is an incredible achievement from NASA and SpaceX that highlights the progress we can make working together with commercial industry," added the chief of the American space agency.
