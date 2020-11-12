Xiaomi's spin-off Redmi is gearing up to launch the K40 and K40 Pro models in China in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the vanilla K40 will come with a 120Hz OLED display and a punch-hole design. A previous leak had also claimed that the K40 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 875 chipset.

Design and display Redmi K40 and K40 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi K40 will have a single punch-hole design while the K40 Pro will feature a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, both the models will pack a quad camera setup. The duo is also tipped to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi K40 will sport a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. The Pro model will also offer a similar setup but with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the former will have with a 25MP selfie snapper while the latter will get a 20MP+2MP dual-lens module.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K40 and K40 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ and Snapdragon 875 processor, respectively. They are likely to have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. The vanilla model is tipped to house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support while the Pro variant will pack a 4,800mAh battery.

Information How much will they cost?