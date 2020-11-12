For several years now, S Pen has been exclusive to the Note-series and some of the newer tablets. However, Samsung is now planning to expand S Pen's reach. According to tipster @UniverseIce, the upcoming S21 Ultra model will support the S Pen. The handset won't have a dedicated slot for the stylus but Samsung might introduce a special case to hold the S Pen.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a premium metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a penta camera setup. The handset is expected to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3220 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. It will be offered in Black, Silver, and Violet color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly offer a penta rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 primary sensor and four other cameras, details of which are unclear as of now. On the front, it is expected to pack a 40MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 processor (depending on the market), combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

