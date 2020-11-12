Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 07:22 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
For several years now, S Pen has been exclusive to the Note-series and some of the newer tablets. However, Samsung is now planning to expand S Pen's reach.
According to tipster @UniverseIce, the upcoming S21 Ultra model will support the S Pen. The handset won't have a dedicated slot for the stylus but Samsung might introduce a special case to hold the S Pen.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a premium metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a penta camera setup.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3220 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. It will be offered in Black, Silver, and Violet color options.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly offer a penta rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 primary sensor and four other cameras, details of which are unclear as of now. On the front, it is expected to pack a 40MP selfie snapper.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 processor (depending on the market), combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be officially revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on January 14, 2021. However, looking at the specifications of the handset, it will be priced at around Rs. 90,000.
