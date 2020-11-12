PUBG Corporation, the creator of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), has announced it is preparing to soon launch a new game called "PUBG Mobile India" specifically created for the Indian market. To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned by the Centre in September this year after being deemed as a threat to national security, as part of a crackdown on Chinese apps. Here are more details.

PUBG Corporation has also announced that they plan to create a new Indian subsidiary and hire more than 100 employees in order to enhance services and communications with players. The South Korean game developer and its parent company Krafton are also planning to invest $100 million (approximately Rs. 746 crore) in India to "cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries."

"The Indian company will hire over 100 employees specializing in business, e-sports, and game development," said PUBG Corporation in a statement. "In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service," added the developer.

PUBG Corporation said PUBG Mobile India would "maximize data security and cater to local preferences" and adhere to local regulations. It added regular audits and verifications of Indian users' personal information storage systems will be done to ensure data safety. Without revealing the release date, the developer said, "More information on the launch of PUBG Mobile India will be released at a later date."

PUBG Corporation said in-game content will be improved and customized to reflect local needs, and limits on gameplay will be applicable "to promote healthy gameplay habits." "Various aspects of the game will be customized...such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training-ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game," it added.

In September, the Centre banned PUBG Mobile over its ties with the Chinese company Tencent Games. Along with it, PUBG Mobile Lite was also banned. At the time of the ban, the game had around 50 million Indian users and was the country's top-downloaded title. However, many users who already had PUBG Mobile on their devices could play the game, even after the ban.

