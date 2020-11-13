Last updated on Nov 13, 2020, 12:05 am
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.0.1 update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T models.
As per the changelog, the new firmware fixes issues related to call recording, alarms, navigation gestures, and adds Electronic Image Stabilization for an improved shooting experience.
It also updates the Android security patch to September 2020 and the Google Mobile Services package to August 2020.
According to OnePlus, the update is being pushed in a phased manner via over-the-air method. The company stated that using VPN to download this build might not work as the release is happening in a random manner and is not based on regions.
As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 5 and 5T offer an aluminum body with a conventional rectangular screen. For biometric authentication, the former has a fingerprint reader on the front side while the latter offers a rear-mounted one.
The OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD AMOLED screen; the 5T variant bears a larger 6.01-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display.
The OnePlus 5 and 5T offer a dual rear camera unit comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 20MP (f/1.7) sensor. On the front, they pack a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 5 and 5T are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Both the handsets support Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0.1 and pack a 3,300mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
