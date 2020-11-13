Last updated on Nov 13, 2020, 12:36 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has slashed the prices of its flagship Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition by Rs. 10,000. The price-cut is applicable for a limited period and is exclusive to Samsung's website.
To recall, the handset was launched in June for the fans of the popular band BTS. It has the same hardware as the standard S20+ but gets a special purple finish on the rear.
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design. On the rear, the purple-finished glass panel has a quad-camera setup and a BTS logo at the bottom.
The handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has a quad rear camera unit including a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF depth sensor. For selfies, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired as well as 15W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
With the latest price-revision, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is now priced at Rs. 77,999 for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. Buyers can also avail an extra discount of Rs. 1,500 with HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards.
