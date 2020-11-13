Last updated on Nov 13, 2020, 01:55 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
The successor to the iPhone SE 2020, expected to be called iPhone SE 3, will be launched in the second half of 2021, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Separately, a new report has tipped the key specifications of the handset, claiming that it will feature a 5G-supported version of the A13 Bionic chipset, a 6.0-inch display, dual rear cameras, and a Touch ID sensor.
According to the reports and leaks, the iPhone SE 3 will feature a small display notch with slim bezels and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it will pack a dual camera setup.
The handset will have a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted Touch ID sensor - something similar to what we saw on the 2020 iPad Air.
The iPhone SE 3 will reportedly sport a dual rear camera system that consists of a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will pack a 12MP selfie snapper.
The iPhone SE 3 is expected to draw power from a hexa-core 5G-enabled A13 Bionic chipset, combined with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on iOS 14 and pack a 2,821mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a proprietary Lightning port.
As per the leaks, the iPhone SE 3 will be priced at around Rs. 45,000. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in Q2 2021.
