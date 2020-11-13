The successor to the iPhone SE 2020, expected to be called iPhone SE 3, will be launched in the second half of 2021, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Separately, a new report has tipped the key specifications of the handset, claiming that it will feature a 5G-supported version of the A13 Bionic chipset, a 6.0-inch display, dual rear cameras, and a Touch ID sensor.

According to the reports and leaks, the iPhone SE 3 will feature a small display notch with slim bezels and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it will pack a dual camera setup. The handset will have a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted Touch ID sensor - something similar to what we saw on the 2020 iPad Air.

The iPhone SE 3 will reportedly sport a dual rear camera system that consists of a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will pack a 12MP selfie snapper.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to draw power from a hexa-core 5G-enabled A13 Bionic chipset, combined with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on iOS 14 and pack a 2,821mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a proprietary Lightning port.

