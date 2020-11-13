Facebook has introduced a new feature that lets you send disappearing messages on Messenger and Instagram platforms. The new 'Vanish Mode' auto-erases messages from a chat as soon as the user exits the mode. This is in line with WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature but works slightly differently. At present, the Vanish Mode is available on Messenger but will soon come to Instagram as well.

Purpose 'Vanish Mode' allows for in-the-moment conversation

In an attempt to shift toward private messaging, Facebook's Vanish Mode lets you have discreet conversations and share personal images without worrying about them staying in the chat history. Vanish Mode is also opt-in, meaning you have the control to enter the mode with someone. Moreover, if someone takes a screenshot of your chat in Vanish Mode, you will be notified.

Working How to activate Vanish Mode?

Vanish Mode can be activated by swiping up in an existing chat. Once you enter the mode, the chat background will go black and you will see a banner saying Vanish Mode: Seen messages vanish after leaving the chat. To exit, you just have to swipe up again. However, it is unclear if the feature will also be available for group chats.

Twitter Post Here's a run-through of the feature

How to use #vanishmode. What you need to know. pic.twitter.com/goEn2Zq8xD — Messenger (@messenger) November 12, 2020

Information Is Vanish Mode available right now?

Facebook states that it is rolling out the Vanish Mode in a phased manner. The feature is currently available on Messenger in the US and some other countries. The company will also introduce Vanish Mode on Instagram in the coming weeks.

