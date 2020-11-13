Teardown images of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, shared on Weibo (via SeekDevice), have revealed the battery details of the flagship handset. As per the images, it packs an L-shaped battery with a capacity of 3,687mAh, which is smaller than iPhone 11 Pro Max's 3,969mAh battery. Apple hasn't revealed the battery details but claims up to 20-hours of video playback on the device.

Design and display Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: At a glance

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a premium metal-glass body with flat-edges, 'Ceramic Shield' protection on the front, and a wide notch that houses the Face ID biometric system. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED screen, and is available in Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner. On the front, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is powered by a hexa-core Apple A14 Bionic processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage. Under the hood, the device runs on iOS 14 and packs a 3,687mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Lightning port.

Information How much does it cost?