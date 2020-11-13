Last updated on Nov 13, 2020, 05:36 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Teardown images of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, shared on Weibo (via SeekDevice), have revealed the battery details of the flagship handset.
As per the images, it packs an L-shaped battery with a capacity of 3,687mAh, which is smaller than iPhone 11 Pro Max's 3,969mAh battery.
Apple hasn't revealed the battery details but claims up to 20-hours of video playback on the device.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a premium metal-glass body with flat-edges, 'Ceramic Shield' protection on the front, and a wide notch that houses the Face ID biometric system. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED screen, and is available in Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue color options.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner. On the front, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max is powered by a hexa-core Apple A14 Bionic processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of non-expandable storage.
Under the hood, the device runs on iOS 14 and packs a 3,687mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Lightning port.
In India, the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 1,59,900 for the 512GB model. It has gone on sale starting today via the company's online store as well as other authorized resellers.
