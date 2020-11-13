Last updated on Nov 13, 2020, 05:38 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi is working to launch a new budget-friendly Redmi Note 10 model in China in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the key specifications of the handset have been tipped through a TENAA listing and a post on Weibo.
According to the leaks, the Redmi Note 10 will come with a 6,000mAh battery, an LCD screen, and a 48MP triple rear camera unit.
As per the leaks, the Redmi Note 10 will have a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The Redmi Note 10 will reportedly have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it is said to pack an 8MP selfie snapper.
The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to draw power from a Snapdragon 720G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Redmi Note 10. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
