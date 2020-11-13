Xiaomi is working to launch a new budget-friendly Redmi Note 10 model in China in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the key specifications of the handset have been tipped through a TENAA listing and a post on Weibo. According to the leaks, the Redmi Note 10 will come with a 6,000mAh battery, an LCD screen, and a 48MP triple rear camera unit.

Design and display Redmi Note 10: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Redmi Note 10 will have a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset is expected to sport a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 10 will reportedly have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it is said to pack an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to draw power from a Snapdragon 720G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?