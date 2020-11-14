OnePlus has reportedly confirmed that its budget-friendly Nord N10 5G and N100 models will receive only one major Android update. Since both the handsets ship with Android 10, their last major update will be the Android 11 platform. The handsets will also get just two years of security updates, which is one year less than the norm.

Design and display Recalling the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100

As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 feature a punch-hole design with a plastic body and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they have a quad and triple camera system, respectively. The N10 5G bears a 90Hz 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen while the N100 has a 60Hz 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The N10 5G offers a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The N100 offers a triple rear camera unit, including a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the former has a 16MP snapper while the latter gets an 8MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Nord N10 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 690 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. The Nord N100 comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. They offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

