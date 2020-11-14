With festive season around, you are perhaps looking to buy gifts for your friends and family. Irrespective of the age or interests, everybody loves a new smartphone. But what should you buy? Considering various price-points, we have hand-picked some of our favorite handsets this year that offer a good display, solid performance, and a versatile camera system.

Phone #1 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price starts at Rs. 16,999

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information What's the camera like on Redmi Note 9 Pro Max?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 32MP front-facing camera.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy M51: Price starts at Rs. 24,999

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the heart, the handset has an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy M51 offers a 64MP quad rear camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is equipped with a quad rear camera system including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #3 OnePlus 8T: Price starts at Rs. 42,999

The OnePlus 8T offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint reader and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 8T features a 48MP quad rear camera system

The OnePlus 8T has a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Phone #4 iPhone 12: Price starts at Rs. 79,900

The latest iPhone 12 has an aluminum body with flat-edges and a wide display notch that houses the Face ID gadgetry. It has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an A14 Bionic processor and runs on iOS 14. It comes with up to 256GB of storage and offers up to 17-hours of video playback.

Information iPhone 12 has a 12MP dual rear camera unit