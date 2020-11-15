HMD Global is planning to launch its Nokia 2.4 smartphone in India by the end of November, a Gadgets360 report has claimed. To recall, the handset debuted in Europe in September. It has a dual rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch display, and runs on a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It also comes in three different colors. Here are more details.

Design and display Nokia 2.4: At a glance

The Nokia 2.4 has an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 2.4 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 5MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 2.4 runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card). The device runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery. It offers support for a host of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information What about the pricing?