Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has released the MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 for the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom smartphone in its home country.

The update also comprises the Android security patch for the month of November.

As for the highlights, the latest firmware sports version number V12.1.3.0.RJKCNXM, and has a size of 3.3GB.

Here are more details.