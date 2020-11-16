Last updated on Nov 16, 2020, 12:15 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has released the MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 for the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom smartphone in its home country.
The update also comprises the Android security patch for the month of November.
As for the highlights, the latest firmware sports version number V12.1.3.0.RJKCNXM, and has a size of 3.3GB.
Here are more details.
The China-specific Redmi K30 Pro Zoom has an edge-to-edge screen with minimal bezels and a pop-up selfie snapper. On the rear, there is a quad camera setup.
The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
It comes in Grey, Purple, White, and Blue colors.
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, a 2MP depth camera, and another 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a 20MP motorized pop-up snapper for selfies.
The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The device runs on MIUI 12 and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
It comes with several connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In India, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom is available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone carries a price tag of Rs. 41,000. The other storage variants might be available here in the coming days.
