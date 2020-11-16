Last updated on Nov 16, 2020, 12:07 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi is working to launch its flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Pro in January 2021. In the latest development, a tipster has shared a post revealing some of the key specifications of the handset.
According to the post, the device will offer a 120Hz display with QHD+ resolution and a punch-hole notch placed at the upper-left corner.
Here are more details.
As per the leak, the Mi 11 Pro will feature a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Mi 11 Pro is likely to bear a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will house a 32MP selfie snapper.
The Mi 11 Pro is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W or 120W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no word about the pricing and availability of the Mi 11 Pro. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it will be priced around Rs. 50,000.
