Xiaomi is working to launch its flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Pro in January 2021. In the latest development, a tipster has shared a post revealing some of the key specifications of the handset. According to the post, the device will offer a 120Hz display with QHD+ resolution and a punch-hole notch placed at the upper-left corner. Here are more details.

As per the leak, the Mi 11 Pro will feature a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset is expected to sport a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

The Mi 11 Pro is likely to bear a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will house a 32MP selfie snapper.

The Mi 11 Pro is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 875 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W or 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

