Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy A12 soon as a follow-up to the Galaxy A11 smartphone. In the latest update, the phone was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. Previously, it was listed on the NFC certification site as well. As for the key highlights, the handset will house triple rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery.

Details What is Geekbench, and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What scores did Samsung Galaxy A12 receive?

Samsung Galaxy A12 appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-A125F. The listing, which was uploaded on November 13, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 169 and a multi-core score of 1,001.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A12: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy A12 will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design and prominent bezels. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The phone will bear a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen and will be available in Red, Blue, Black, and White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A12 will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an unknown tertiary sensor. On the front, it will get a single 13MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?