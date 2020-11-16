-
Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy A12 soon as a follow-up to the Galaxy A11 smartphone.
In the latest update, the phone was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. Previously, it was listed on the NFC certification site as well.
As for the key highlights, the handset will house triple rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery.
What is Geekbench, and how does it grade CPU performance?
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.
What scores did Samsung Galaxy A12 receive?
Samsung Galaxy A12 appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-A125F. The listing, which was uploaded on November 13, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 169 and a multi-core score of 1,001.
Samsung Galaxy A12: At a glance
Samsung Galaxy A12 will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design and prominent bezels. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The phone will bear a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen and will be available in Red, Blue, Black, and White color options.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Galaxy A12 will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an unknown tertiary sensor. On the front, it will get a single 13MP selfie shooter.
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy A12 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
What about the price?
Official information on the pricing and launch of the Galaxy A12 is unknown as of now. However, looking at its specifications, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.