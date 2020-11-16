Samsung is working to launch its next crop of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in January 2021. In the latest development, the Android Police has shared a report revealing the key specifications of the Galaxy S21 series. According to the report, the handsets are codenamed O1, T2, and P3, respectively. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S21 series will feature a punch-hole design and ultra-slim bezels. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will sport a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPS screen, respectively. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will bear a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display. They are likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 64MP telephoto camera; and a 12MP selfie snapper. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly offer a penta rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 primary sensor and four other cameras. It will pack a 40MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 series will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 chipset, depending on the region. They will offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are likely to pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?